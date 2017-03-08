Nets hold off Knicks 120-112 for 1st home win of 2017

Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick gets his hands on the ball as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose tries to position himself for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in New York. less Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick gets his hands on the ball as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose tries to position himself for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, ... more New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn fouls Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.