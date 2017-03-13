Nets beat Knicks again, get 121-110 win at MSG

Brook Lopez scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets dominated the second half to beat the Knicks 121-110 on Thursday night, their second victory over their New York rivals in five days. The Nets made five straight 3-pointers during a 38-point third quarter, turning around the game after they were just 2 for 16 behind the arc in the first half.

