NBA: Spurs erase 21-point deficit in victory over Thunder
Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder , 100-95, on Friday night. The Spurs never led until the final minute.
