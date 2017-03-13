NBA Capsules: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Warriors to win - Tue, 14 Mar 2017 PST

Stephen Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday, Klay Thompson added 28 and the Golden State Warriors used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to snap a three-game skid and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Tuesday night. Dario Saric intentionally missed his second free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining to try to give the Sixers one last shot, but Curry secured the ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.