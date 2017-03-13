NBA Capsules: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Warriors to win - Tue, 14 Mar 2017 PST
Stephen Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday, Klay Thompson added 28 and the Golden State Warriors used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to snap a three-game skid and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Tuesday night. Dario Saric intentionally missed his second free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining to try to give the Sixers one last shot, but Curry secured the ball.
