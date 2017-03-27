Lamar Odom says he's clean now; opens up about drug addiction, brothel incident, more
In a rare interview, former NBA player Lamar Odom talked to Ian Drew of Us Weekly about his use of cocaine, the end of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian and how he's doing now. Sober and working on an autobiography and a documentary series, he said he "cheated death" and is a "walking miracle," having survived 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada in October 2015.
