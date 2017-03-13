Kristaps Porzingis voices frustration...

Kristaps Porzingis voices frustration with Knicks' game plans

20 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Knicks have operated this season under a haze of confusion, alternating between different schemes, different identities and a weak triangle. Porzingis' candid comments were spoken in front of his locker following the latest Knicks' debacle, a 120-112 defeat to the Nets that underscored, yet again, Jeff Hornacek's squad is awful on defense.

