Knicks' Joakim Noah could start his suspension on Wednesday

22 hrs ago

Joakim Noah could begin his 20-game suspension for failing a drug test as soon as Wednesday, meaning best-case scenario he'll miss 12 games next season when games actually matter. Noah, who is recovering from knee surgery, was examined by doctors prior to Monday's game to determine if he can practice again.

