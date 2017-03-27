Knicks eye Carmelo Anthony replacement in March Madness 0:0

Knicks eye Carmelo Anthony replacemen...

Knicks eye Carmelo Anthony replacement in March Madness

Read more: New York Post

This is considered one of the best point-guard drafts in years, but that doesn't mean the Knicks will wind up with one, according to an NBA source. If the tanking Knicks wind up with a top-six pick, as the odds now suggest, they haven't ruled out passing on a point guard to take Josh Jackson, a Kansas combo forward known best for his defense and passing.

