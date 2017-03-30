Josh Richardson knows his 3-point shooting numbers are down, but he...
Josh Richardson understands there's outside pressure for him to put up better offensive numbers, but that's not the same pressure he's putting on himself. "I just put pressure on myself to be a contributor to help with the team's success," Richardson said after Wednesday's win over the Knicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC