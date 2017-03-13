James has triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons 128-96

LeBron James got his 52nd career triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a blazing start to overpower the Detroit Pistons 128-96 on Tuesday night. James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter.

