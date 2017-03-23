James, Cavs bounce back with 112-105 ...

James, Cavs bounce back with 112-105 victory over Hornets

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

LeBron James had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their worst defensive outing of the season with a 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak and remained atop the Eastern Conference standings.

