Is Joakim Noah the worst acquisition in Knicks history? He's got tough competition
For many franchises, the signing of Joakim Noah to a four-year contract worth more than $72 million would loom as an easy touchstone for operational futility. There are many reasons for this, ranging from Noah's on-court play to the recent 20-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, not to mention the opportunity costs both of rostering him and losing the players in the companion trade for Derrick Rose that led to signing him.
