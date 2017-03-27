Is Joakim Noah the worst acquisition ...

Is Joakim Noah the worst acquisition in Knicks history? He's got tough competition

12 hrs ago

For many franchises, the signing of Joakim Noah to a four-year contract worth more than $72 million would loom as an easy touchstone for operational futility. There are many reasons for this, ranging from Noah's on-court play to the recent 20-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, not to mention the opportunity costs both of rostering him and losing the players in the companion trade for Derrick Rose that led to signing him.

