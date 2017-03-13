Hornacek admits Knicks out of playoff race, addresses Porzingis' frustration

It's been another long season in New York with the Knicks , at 26-41 entering Tuesday's action, likely on the way to another lottery appearance. Their coach, Jeff Hornacek, admitted as much Tuesday, telling the media , "The playoffs may not be in reach, but this could for some of our other guys who might get some time to show what they really can do and build something for next year."

