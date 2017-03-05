Hawks claim point guard Calderon off waivers The Atlanta Hawks have claimed Jose Calderon off waivers to provide depth at point guard behind starter Dennis Schroder Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n2A07c ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have claimed Jose Calderon off waivers to provide depth at point guard behind starter Dennis Schroder. Calderon, in his 12th season, will play for his sixth team in the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.