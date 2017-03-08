Final Score: Cavs snap three-game losing streak, beat Magic 116-104
LeBron James picked up his second straight triple-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 116-104 on Saturday. James finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Cavaliers.
