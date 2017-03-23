Eye-popping: Wall, Wizards blow past LeBron, Cavs 127-115

Washington's faster-than-fast star scored 37 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Wizards again showed they'll be a handful in the playoffs by beating James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-115 on Saturday night. Wall scored 18 in the first quarter, when the Wizards shot 82 percent, and Washington held on down the stretch to avenge an overtime loss to the NBA champions last month.

