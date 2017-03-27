Dragic, Heat roll to 105-88 victory over Knicks

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic shoots over New York Knicks' Ron Baker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York. Miami Heat's Goran Dragic shoots over New York Knicks' Ron Baker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.