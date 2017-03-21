Dion Waiters: Dona t blame my low-top Kobe sneakers for badly sprained left ankle
Even as he held himself up on crutches Sunday night, Heat guard Dion Waiters wanted to make one thing absolutely clear regarding his badly sprained left ankle: Don't blame his low-top Kobe sneakers for it. The Heat's starting shoot guard, who was injured late in the first half of last Friday's win over Minnesota when he landed awkwardly on the foot of T'Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng, said he's been wearing low top sneakers for years and believes the injury would have happened to him regardless of his footwear.
