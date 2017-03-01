Derrick Williams to sign with the Cavs for remainder of season
Derrick Williams will soon sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season according to the Vertical's Shams Charania . Williams is currently on his second 10-day contract with Cleveland and will sign with the team on Saturday when the deal expires.
