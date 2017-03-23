Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns preview and how to watch

Hey, did you hear that Devin Booker scored 70 points in a NBA basketball game on Friday? Did you know that Devin Booker players for the Phoenix Suns? Well, fans of the Charlotte Hornets are going to get an up-close look at the young scoring phenom in an early start game on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte is coming off a tough loss to the LeBron James ' led Cleveland Cavaliers .

