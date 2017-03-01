Cavs' J.R. Smith has to be restrained at end of loss to Heat
At the end of the Miami Heat's 120-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, a bit of a brouhaha ensued. Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith , inactive because of a thumb injury, took exception to Heat guard Rodney McGruder dunking on and shoving Cleveland big man Channing Frye with the game in hand.
