Cavs forward Kyle Korver out again with foot injury

SAN ANTONIO - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver will not play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs because of a left foot injury that sidelined him seven games this month. Korver only recently returned to the lineup, but says his foot has "never really got all the way right."

