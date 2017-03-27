Cavs forward Kyle Korver out again wi...

Cavs forward Kyle Korver out again with foot injury

20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cavs forward Kyle Korver out again with foot injury Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver to miss game at San Antonio because of ailing foot Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nFdmVU SAN ANTONIO - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver will not play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs because of a left foot injury that sidelined him seven games this month. Korver only recently returned to the lineup, but says his foot has "never really got all the way right."

