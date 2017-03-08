Cavaliers centre Bogut done for season with broken leg
Bogut broke his left leg in his debut for Cleveland on Monday night, an injury that occurred after the 7-footer was on the floor for just 58 seconds. The Cavs said Wednesday that Bogut won't need surgery, but he won't be back in time to help Cleveland defend its NBA title.
