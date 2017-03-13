Brooklyn Nets honor Notorious B.I.G. with a banner in the rafters 20 years after his death
Those lyrics, from the song "Juicy," now hang permanently in the rafters of the New York City borough's Barclays Center , on a banner that also features the late rapper's name and the number 72 . The banner was raised at halftime during the Nets ' 120-112 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night, dubbed by the team "Biggie Night," three days after the 20th anniversary of the death of the man born Christopher Wallace and also known by the name Biggie Smalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC