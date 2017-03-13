Brooklyn Nets honor Notorious B.I.G. ...

Brooklyn Nets honor Notorious B.I.G. with a banner in the rafters 20 years after his death

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Those lyrics, from the song "Juicy," now hang permanently in the rafters of the New York City borough's Barclays Center , on a banner that also features the late rapper's name and the number 72 . The banner was raised at halftime during the Nets ' 120-112 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night, dubbed by the team "Biggie Night," three days after the 20th anniversary of the death of the man born Christopher Wallace and also known by the name Biggie Smalls.

