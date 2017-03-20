Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 104-100 wi...

Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 104-100 win over Hawks

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Bradley Beal scored 28 points and John Wall added all 22 of his in the second half to help the Washington Wizards to a 104-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 104-100 win over Hawks Bradley Beal scored 28 points and John Wall added all 22 of his in the second half to help the Washington Wizards to a 104-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mSBzEh Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. dunks in front of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and center Marcin Gortat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Washington.

Chicago, IL

