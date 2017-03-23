Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Hawks
The young All-Star threw down a windmill dunk, drew defensive attention to open up lanes for teammates and contorted his athletic, 6-foot-11 frame along the sideline to save a late possession for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo picked up his second straight double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and seven assists in a 100-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
