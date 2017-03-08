Anderson, Saric lead 76ers past Knicks, 105-102

Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 105-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting.

