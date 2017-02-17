Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal unha...

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal unhappy about All-Star snub

13 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in disbelief that he was passed over for the Eastern Conference All-Star team in favor of New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in an injury replacement pick made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pulled out of the game due to a knee injury and Silver opted for Anthony on Wednesday night despite Beal helping the Wizards rise into one of the top teams in the East.

