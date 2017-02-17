Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal unhappy about All-Star snub
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in disbelief that he was passed over for the Eastern Conference All-Star team in favor of New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in an injury replacement pick made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pulled out of the game due to a knee injury and Silver opted for Anthony on Wednesday night despite Beal helping the Wizards rise into one of the top teams in the East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC