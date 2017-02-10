T.I. Stands With Charles Oakley After...

T.I. Stands With Charles Oakley After Arrest At Madison Square Garden

Read more: HipHopDx

Last Wednesday , New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley was involved in a shoving match with Madison Square Garden security that eventually led to his arrest. Despite Oakley's contributions to the squad, he has been banned by owner James Dolan, which led T.I. to stand in solidarity with the imposing former player.

Chicago, IL

