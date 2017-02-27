Sources: Knicks waiving Brandon Jennings

The New York Knicks waived veteran guard Brandon Jennings, clearing the way to sign guard Chasson Randle, league sources told The Vertical. The Knicks' front office and coaching staff hadn't been enamored with Jennings' mindset amid the team's struggles this season, league sources said, and ownership agreed to pay him the balance of the $5 million owed him on his contract this season.

