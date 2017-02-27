Sources: Knicks waiving Brandon Jennings
The New York Knicks waived veteran guard Brandon Jennings, clearing the way to sign guard Chasson Randle, league sources told The Vertical. The Knicks' front office and coaching staff hadn't been enamored with Jennings' mindset amid the team's struggles this season, league sources said, and ownership agreed to pay him the balance of the $5 million owed him on his contract this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC