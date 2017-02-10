Preview: Nuggets look to bounce back against New York Knicks

Following a disappointing defensive effort against Atlanta on Wednesday night, the Nuggets are now in New York for their second match up of the season with the Knickerbockers. Of course, the Knicks and Nuggets have history with the whole Carmelo Anthony thing and what not, but that narrative has been beaten to death time and time again in the six years since the blockbuster trade occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.