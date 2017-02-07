Phil Jackson resumes his assault on Carmelo Anthony 0:0
Phil Jackson has issued another tweet from Mount Zen - and it's another barely veiled shot escalating his feud with Carmelo Anthony, whom Jackson is looking to trade away from the Knicks. Jackson responded to an unfavorable piece published Tuesday by Bleacher Report in which NBA writer Kevin Ding delivers some blistering critiques of Anthony, portraying the 32-year-old superstar as a brand-obsessed scorer incapable of adopting a winning basketball mentality.
