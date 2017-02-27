Pat Riley says Magic Johnson will win with the Lakers
Riley believes Johnson will succeed in what looks like a daunting task of getting the Los Angeles Lakers back to prominence. After the Lakers cleaned house this past week, Johnson and Riley are contemporaries - Riley as president of the Miami Heat, Johnson in the same role out in L.A., where they won four titles together in the 1980s.
