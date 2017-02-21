Oakley to see Knicks play ... but not at Garden
Charles Oakley reportedly plans to attend another New York Knicks game this season, but it's not exactly an omen that the cold war between the bruising forward and his former team is thawing. Oakley won't attend Madison Square Garden again anytime soon, but he will be at Thursday's game between the Knicks and Cavaliers at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena, per the New York Daily News .
