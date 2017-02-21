Not A Recap: Cavs 119, Knicks 103

Even without the Cavs making any moves at yesterday's Trade Deadline, it was still a pretty exhausting day for many of us . Fortunately, the Cavs themselves were well-rested and raring to go against the still intact Knicks last night at the Q. Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose were still on the court in New York unis, and the Cavs were all there too, sans the injured Kevin Love and J.R. Smith.

