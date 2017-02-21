New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick
The Cleveland Cavaliers will go for their 10th straight win over the New York Knicks when they host them as double-digit home favorites on Thursday night. The NBA champion Cavaliers have won the past nine meetings with the Knicks, covering the spread in the last four as they look to win their fourth in a row overall as well.
