NBPA officers express concern over Oakley-Knicks conflict
Officers with the National Basketball Players Association said Friday that the problems between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan could impact decisions future free agents make about playing for the New York Knicks. Oakley was removed from MSG earlier this month, pulled away by security guards, handcuffed, arrested and eventually banned from entering the arena .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC