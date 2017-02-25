NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Wants To Re-Sign In New York

NBA Rumors: After surviving the NBA Trade Deadline, Derrick Rose has reiterated that he would like to re-sign with the New York Knicks A few days ago, there's was a growing sense that Derrick Rose would be a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. After numerous rumors in the days leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, which detailed a swap between the New York Knicks and Timberwolves centered around Rose and Ricky Rubio, the former is still a member of the Knicks.

