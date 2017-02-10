Magic Johnson says he wants to 'call the shots' with Lakers
Hall of Famer wants to be an active decision-maker to help dig his former team out of its rut. Magic Johnson says he wants to 'call the shots' with Lakers Hall of Famer wants to be an active decision-maker to help dig his former team out of its rut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|10 hr
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|21 hr
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC