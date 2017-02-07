Luke Walton welcomes Magic Johnsona s return
NEW YORK >> After days spent playing phone tag, Luke Walton finally spoke to the newest member of the Lakers front office on Monday. “I was excited to hear that he wants in and wants to grind,” Walton said before the Lakers 121-107 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
