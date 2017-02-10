LeBron, Irving power Cavaliers past Nuggets, 125-109
Williams showed some of his versatility by playing point guard during his Cleveland debut and LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 27 points apiece as the Cavaliers returned from the road and downed the Denver Nuggets 125-109 on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Sat
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Fri
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC