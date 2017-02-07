LBJ's 3 forces OT, then Irving lifts ...

LBJ's 3 forces OT, then Irving lifts Cavs past Wiz 140-135

13 hrs ago

There's always something with LeBron James, and Monday night was no different, from the gimme layup he somehow missed after admittedly traveling ... to the turnaround, step-back, fadeaway 3-pointer he banked in with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime ... to the indignant postgame comments about a report that he'd be OK with trading Kevin Love to acquire Carmelo Anthony. There was more involving James, who produced a career-high 17 assists and 32 points before fouling out 47 seconds into the extra period.

Chicago, IL

