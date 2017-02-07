LBJ's 3 forces OT, then Irving lifts Cavs past Wiz 140-135
There's always something with LeBron James, and Monday night was no different, from the gimme layup he somehow missed after admittedly traveling ... to the turnaround, step-back, fadeaway 3-pointer he banked in with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime ... to the indignant postgame comments about a report that he'd be OK with trading Kevin Love to acquire Carmelo Anthony. There was more involving James, who produced a career-high 17 assists and 32 points before fouling out 47 seconds into the extra period.
