Kristaps Porzingis should look carefully at latest Knicks drama
Forget about what Kristaps Porzingis might have been thinking when he saw Charles Oakley fighting with Madison Square Garden security last Wednesday night, the way Oak used to fight for rebounds when he was Patrick Ewing's wing man on Knicks teams that actually matter. Forget what Porzingis does or doesn't know about Oakley or Knicks history, since he hadn't even been born when Ewing and Oak came as close as they did to winning an NBA title in June of 1994.
