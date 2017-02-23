Knicks end do-nothing deadline day with stinker, Porzingis injury 0:0
With Thursday's trade deadline passing without a Phil Jackson maneuver, the Knicks responded by getting routed for the fourth straight time by the defending-champion Cavaliers, 119-104, at Quicken Loans Arena. Led by a LeBron James triple-double, the Cavaliers have now swept the season series with the Knicks two straight years and have posted 10 straight triumphs against Jackson's overmatched club.
