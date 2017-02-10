Iman Shumpert out vs. Nuggets, DeAndre Liggins starts at shooting guard
Iman Shumpert will miss his third consecutive game Saturday as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Denver Nuggets , Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said during his pregame availability. Lue also said he wasn't sure if Shumpert would be out until after the All-Star break.
