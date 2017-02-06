Hot-shooting Hayward has 30 points, Jazz crush Hawks 120-95
Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and the Utah Jazz broke open a close game with 10 straight points in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 on Monday night. Hayward, who scored a season-high 33 points in Utah's 105-98 win over Charlotte on Saturday, had 15 points as the Jazz built a 27-14 lead in the first quarter.
