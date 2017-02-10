Griffin leads Clippers past Knicks after Oakley ejection
Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday night after former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter. DeAndre Jordan added 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
