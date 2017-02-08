Former Knick Oakley ejected, arrested after MSG altercation
Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan. Oakley shoved security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
