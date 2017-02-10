Ex-Knicks Player Chris Smith Selling 'I'm With Oakley' Shirt
Ex-NY Knicks player Chris Smith -- the younger brother of J.R. Smith -- has taken Charles Oakley 's side in the NBA legend's war with the team ... releasing an "I'm With Oakley" shirt. Chris is a co-owner of New Generation Management -- the same company that did the famous J.R. Smith tattoo shirt .
