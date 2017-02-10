Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have De...

Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The country's new education secretary has already hit a roadblock in her job.Betsy DeVos, in her first visit to a public school as head of the education d... -- At least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are calling for President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to be suspended in th... LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit with President Donald J. Trump at the White House.  ... Nebraska was able to flip the commitment of Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... 4 hr SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Fri FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Fri DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan 25 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC