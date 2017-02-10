Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed

The country's new education secretary has already hit a roadblock in her job.Betsy DeVos, in her first visit to a public school as head of the education d... -- At least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are calling for President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to be suspended in th... LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit with President Donald J. Trump at the White House. ... Nebraska was able to flip the commitment of Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.